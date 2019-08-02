Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.75674-200.75674 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.53 million.Meridian Bioscience also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

VIVO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,830. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The stock has a market cap of $509.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VIVO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Meridian Bioscience from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny acquired 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $366,170 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

