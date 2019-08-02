Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.84-4.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.2-46.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.68 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.84-4.94 EPS.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $84.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,680. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.97 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $214.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 40.39%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.36.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $18,514,218.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,274,512.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

