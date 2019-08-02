Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.26

Melrose Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MELR)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and traded as low as $18.00. Melrose Bancorp shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 300 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.20.

Melrose Bancorp (NASDAQ:MELR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. Melrose Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 13.44%.

Melrose Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Melrose Cooperative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

