Melon (MLN) Price Up 12.6% This Week

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Melon token can now be purchased for approximately $5.32 or 0.00050411 BTC on popular exchanges including Kraken, Radar Relay, IDEX and Bitsane. In the last seven days, Melon has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $12,212.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Get Melon alerts:

Melon Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Bitsane, Liqui, Bittrex, IDEX and Kraken. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

