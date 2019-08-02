MDC Partners (MDCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th.

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDCA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,758. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58. MDC Partners has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

In other MDC Partners news, Director Anne Marie O’donovan bought 17,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $59,023.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services.

