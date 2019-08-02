McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.27.
Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. 1,232,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78.
In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $140,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 117.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 249,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.
