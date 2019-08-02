McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.27.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.13. 1,232,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.02. McKesson has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $149.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total transaction of $140,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $804,583 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,155,000 after acquiring an additional 606,781 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 84.1% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 117.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 463,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after acquiring an additional 249,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after acquiring an additional 214,284 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

