McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. McKesson had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson updated its FY 2019 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.00-14.60 EPS.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.43. 508,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,917. McKesson has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Get McKesson alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.27.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,944.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 175.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth $36,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.