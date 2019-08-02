McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

McKesson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. McKesson has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McKesson to earn $15.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.2%.

MCK stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.78. McKesson has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $149.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $369,509.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,974.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.27.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

