Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $218.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $203.00 to $218.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $219.23.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $211.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.11. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $218.96. The stock has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,678 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

