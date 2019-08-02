McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.48

McCoy Global Inc (TSE:MCB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 28280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of McCoy Global from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get McCoy Global alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million and a PE ratio of -9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.84 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Tiernan Seaver bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$160,745.

McCoy Global Company Profile (TSE:MCB)

McCoy Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and technologies to support wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity, as well as supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.