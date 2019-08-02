MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.84 Million

Analysts expect MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report $756.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MAXIMUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $751.01 million to $762.19 million. MAXIMUS reported sales of $597.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MAXIMUS will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MAXIMUS.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The health services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $736.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.29 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of MAXIMUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th.

MMS traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.00. 5,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. MAXIMUS has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $76.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.41%.

In other MAXIMUS news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $2,613,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at $28,219,630.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $888,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 377,874 shares in the company, valued at $27,989,127.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,575,540 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MAXIMUS by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 976,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the fourth quarter worth $49,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 736,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after buying an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,828 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

