Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Gap Down to $59.19

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $56.23, but opened at $59.19. Maxim Integrated Products shares last traded at $59.39, with a volume of 1,052,624 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock worth $2,403,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.