Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Given a $62.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.75.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,347. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.72%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,220. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

