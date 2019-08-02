Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given a $84.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $84.00 price target on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTCH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Match Group to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Match Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.91.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 1,476,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,147. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. Match Group has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $79.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 120.25% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 4,328 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $306,725.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,560.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Ginsberg sold 119,879 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $8,277,644.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,784 shares in the company, valued at $14,623,685.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,034,034. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,288,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after buying an additional 488,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,822,000. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3,203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 123,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $5,739,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

