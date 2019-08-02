Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $308.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $300.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MA. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.20.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.78. 153,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,797. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.32. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 137.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after acquiring an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,891,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,481,000 after acquiring an additional 213,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,377,000 after acquiring an additional 299,751 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

