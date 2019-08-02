Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Given a $328.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $287.20.

Mastercard stock traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,044,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,293. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $283.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.32. The firm has a market cap of $284.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 137.10% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $264,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% during the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,498,000 after purchasing an additional 648,434 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

