Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $579.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) to announce sales of $579.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $561.91 million and the highest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Masonite International reported sales of $566.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 88,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,146,000. 96.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.96. 162,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,972. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.43.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.