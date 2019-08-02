Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Sells 695 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 6.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 53,362,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,770,000 after buying an additional 14,035,515 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672,220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,143,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,427,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,655,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $31.16 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.