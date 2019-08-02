Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,413,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,505,000. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 62,298 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 699,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,322.5% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 485,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 451,089 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.