Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $72.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

MPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.62.

NYSE MPC traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,248. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $88.45. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.14 per share, with a total value of $601,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,065,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,940,000 after buying an additional 4,153,879 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5,858.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 974,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,449,000 after buying an additional 958,137 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.3% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,466,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,492,000 after buying an additional 886,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,732,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,399,000 after buying an additional 671,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3,984.0% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 594,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after buying an additional 579,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

