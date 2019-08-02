ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 29,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAN traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $88.40. 8,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.81.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

