Manchester Financial Inc. Takes $149,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 103,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $71.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.