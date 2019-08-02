Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,635 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after buying an additional 134,160 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,014,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after buying an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Kemper by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 330,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,135,000 after buying an additional 229,352 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMPR. ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

NYSE KMPR opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Corp has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 14,336 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $1,297,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

