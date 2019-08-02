Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $190.15 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.