Manchester Financial Inc. Purchases 13,436 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $22,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLG opened at $211.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $167.86 and a one year high of $217.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.06.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

