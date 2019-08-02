Manchester Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,232 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 157,048 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James D. Farley, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $430,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 541,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $299,262 and have sold 115,000 shares worth $1,137,650. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.21 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

