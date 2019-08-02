Manchester Financial Inc. Invests $83,000 in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 356,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,543,000 after purchasing an additional 77,766 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,392,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,481,000 after acquiring an additional 239,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,039,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,561,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $68.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $75.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $90.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

