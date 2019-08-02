Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,511 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,116.4% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

