Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Issues Earnings Results

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $205.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Magnachip Semiconductor updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 41,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,507. The company has a market capitalization of $362.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $12.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40.

MX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

