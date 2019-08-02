Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $383.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.40.

MSG stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $289.53. 124,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,887. Madison Square Garden has a 1-year low of $240.33 and a 1-year high of $321.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. Madison Square Garden had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $517.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 23,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

