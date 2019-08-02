Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 603 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 356,095 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 197.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 750,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 561,978 shares during the period.

IWR opened at $56.00 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.64 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

