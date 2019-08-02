Macroview Investment Management LLC Sells 2,016 Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Janus Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Short Duration Income ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 110.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new position in Janus Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Janus Short Duration Income ETF by 252.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86. Janus Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $50.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.