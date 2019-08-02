LUXCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8,501.00 (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One LUXCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00003480 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, LUXCoin has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. LUXCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $8,501.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Argentum (ARG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 8,109,437 coins and its circulating supply is 6,109,437 coins. The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

