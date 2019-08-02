Luminex Co. (LMNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 17th

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Luminex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Luminex has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Luminex to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $21.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,285. Luminex has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market cap of $983.21 million, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $83.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luminex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

