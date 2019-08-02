Lucia Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up approximately 4.7% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC owned 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 111,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 313,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 586.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 134,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after purchasing an additional 115,109 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 218,190.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 21,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,988 shares in the company, valued at $712,512.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 35,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $4,422,893.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,367.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,149 shares of company stock valued at $23,659,712. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $128.47 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

