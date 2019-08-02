Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 569 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank bought a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $159.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.98. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $163.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.67.

In related news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total value of $596,408.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.