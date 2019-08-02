Lucia Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,604 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,207,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,335,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $973,477,000 after buying an additional 2,488,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares in the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TH Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.70.

BABA opened at $162.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.57. The stock has a market cap of $442.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $129.77 and a one year high of $195.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.