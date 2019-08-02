Lucia Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,567,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $601,537,000 after acquiring an additional 507,774 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,470,078 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $355,335,000 after acquiring an additional 230,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,854,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,363,000 after acquiring an additional 61,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,383,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,296,000 after acquiring an additional 360,089 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.53. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.68.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

