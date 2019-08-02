Lucia Wealth Services LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after buying an additional 20,747 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 153,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,227,000 after buying an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI opened at $150.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $119.35 and a 1-year high of $154.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.