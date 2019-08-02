Lucia Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 65.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,541.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. DA Davidson lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup set a $47.00 target price on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $34.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

