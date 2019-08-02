Lucia Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lucia Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 319.1% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4,116.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 412.0% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $140.88 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.41 and a 1-year high of $155.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 32.39%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

