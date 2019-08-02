LSL Property Services’ (LSL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LSL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of LSL Property Services from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of LSL stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 196 ($2.56). 519,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.20. LSL Property Services has a 12 month low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 305 ($3.99). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.79. The firm has a market cap of $204.15 million and a P/E ratio of 11.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.64%.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

