LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Director Richard Roedel Buys 19,720 Shares

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Director Richard Roedel acquired 19,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $103,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,382.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $121.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 522.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 460,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,657,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 46,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

