LoyalCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6,068.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. LoyalCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $6,068.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $20.33 and $50.98. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00267007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.96 or 0.01414675 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000208 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00112263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin launched on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $13.77, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.