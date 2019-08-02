Loom Network Trading Down 18.3% This Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $30.41 million and approximately $953,922.00 worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0379 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,178,735 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, GOPAX, Kucoin, Fatbtc, Coinbe, Upbit, Poloniex, Bitbns, Allbit, LATOKEN, Tidex, IDEX, DDEX, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Hotbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

