Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 6670 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

LTHM has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Livent in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Livent and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.91.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Livent by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in shares of Livent by 5.0% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Livent by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Livent Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTHM)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

