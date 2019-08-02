LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on LivaNova from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.20.

Shares of LivaNova stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 480,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. LivaNova has a 1 year low of $64.80 and a 1 year high of $131.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thad Allen Huston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $387,999. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $46,478,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in LivaNova by 2,237.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after buying an additional 259,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth $11,937,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LivaNova by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,995,000 after buying an additional 155,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in LivaNova by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

