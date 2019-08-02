Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn (ASX:LI3) Shares Up 22.6%

Lithium Consolidated Mineral Explrtn Ltd (ASX:LI3)’s share price shot up 22.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.07 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.07 ($0.05), 21,666 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 78,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.07.

In related news, insider Brian Moller bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$25,500.00 ($18,085.11).

Lithium Consolidated Limited operates as a lithium minerals exploration company. The company primarily explores for lithium brine and hard-rock lithium deposits. It holds a 80% interest in the Tonopah Lithium project that consists of 425 placer claims located in the Clayton Valley, West Central Nevada, the United States; a 100% interest in the Yilgarn Lithium project comprising 16 exploration licenses covering an area of 747 square kilometers located in the Yilgarn province of Western Australia; and 7 lithium exploration assets in the Mutare Greenstone Belt in Zimbabwe, Africa.

