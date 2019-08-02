Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Limestone Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Limestone Bancorp stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $16.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 142,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

