Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Pagegroup (LON:PAGE)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pagegroup (LON:PAGE) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pagegroup from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 590 ($7.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 495 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Pagegroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 577.22 ($7.54).

PAGE stock traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 444 ($5.80). 255,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,502. Pagegroup has a 1-year low of GBX 412.40 ($5.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 627.50 ($8.20). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 483.27.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services in Latin America and Asia. It offers recruitment services for executive, professional, clerical, and general staffing on a permanent, temporary, contract, and interim basis. The company provides its services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, Page Outsourcing, Page Assessment, Page Consulting, and Page Talent brands.

